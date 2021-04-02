DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $307,428.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.67 or 0.00012892 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $200.10 million and $307,428.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.