Dero (DERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $586,755.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and approximately $586,755.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,231.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,089.27 or 0.03527287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00349136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.00983929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00418642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.38 or 0.00431162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00290224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00025479 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

