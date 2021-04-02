Dether Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Dether has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $55,579.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.