Devery (EVE) Hits Market Cap of $585,144.94

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. Devery has a market cap of $585,144.94 and approximately $7,424.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.