Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.16

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.16 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.55). Devro shares last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.50), with a volume of 204,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £319.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Lesley Jackson acquired 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46). Also, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

