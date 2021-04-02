DEX Price Hits $0.0285 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DEX has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $80,897.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 819.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

