DIA Hits Market Capitalization of $116.70 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, DIA has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00006936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $116.70 million and approximately $63.98 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

