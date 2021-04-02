Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLGNF. Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

