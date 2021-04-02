Diane M. Gershowitz Sells 63,792 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.