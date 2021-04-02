Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Digiliti Money Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGLT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,330 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc in April 2017.

