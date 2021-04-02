Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Tops $959,046.04 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $959,046.04 and $7,608.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 101.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00428670 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

