Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Digital Realty Trust worth $525,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $143.25. 1,334,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.