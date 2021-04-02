Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Digital Realty Trust worth $312,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 436,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,852,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.25 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

