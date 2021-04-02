Digital Reserve Currency Hits One Day Volume of $1.90 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00281164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

