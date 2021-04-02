DigitalBits Trading Up 19.1% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $66.90 million and $2.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.95 or 0.00409380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.11 or 0.04767822 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,557,835 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.