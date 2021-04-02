Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,459.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,509.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.29 or 0.03465509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00349077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.36 or 0.01002134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00425534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.10 or 0.00428668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00288580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025376 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,194,208 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.