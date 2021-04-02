Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0183

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.