Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

