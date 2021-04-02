Digiwage Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,346.08 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $84,346.08 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

