Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0018

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Digiwage token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $84,192.59 and $16.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001237 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.