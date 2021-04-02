Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $57.24 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $57.24 or 0.00095867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $834,250.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 810.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

