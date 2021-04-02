Digix Gold Token Price Hits $55.08 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $55.08 or 0.00092402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $518,872.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

