DigixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $39.41 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $200,248.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $384.66 or 0.00644084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,453 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

