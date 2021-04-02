Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
