Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

