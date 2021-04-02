Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $5.67 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $17,169.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 121.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002623 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005114 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00306053 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.