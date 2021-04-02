Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 49,366 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Broadcom worth $507,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.45 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

