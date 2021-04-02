Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Amgen worth $610,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.17. 2,176,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,566. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

