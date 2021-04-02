Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 168,998 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of AbbVie worth $716,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.