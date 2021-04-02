Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,238,016 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Chevron worth $940,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 8,515,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

