Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,451,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,114 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,036,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,117,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

