Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $603,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $192.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

