Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,534,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of QUALCOMM worth $690,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $137.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,069,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

