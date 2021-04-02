Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Visa worth $1,350,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

