Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,631,875 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Comcast worth $2,170,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,665,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,989,906. The firm has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.