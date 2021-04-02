Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $468.58 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Caterpillar worth $468,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. 3,787,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

