Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $520.79 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Linde worth $520,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.59.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.84. 1,594,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

