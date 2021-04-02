Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $646.71 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Target worth $646,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

