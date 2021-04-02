Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $814.75 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,840,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Micron Technology worth $814,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. 39,700,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031,896. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

