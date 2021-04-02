Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $829.98 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of CVS Health worth $829,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

