Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Tesla worth $742,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $661.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $694.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.69. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

