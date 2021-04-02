Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Honeywell International worth $473,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.80. 2,109,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

