Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,386,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Citigroup worth $825,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

