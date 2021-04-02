Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,925 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,253,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of The Walt Disney worth $1,314,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.71 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

