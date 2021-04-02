Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Lowe’s Companies worth $459,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 217,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

