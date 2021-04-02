Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of International Business Machines worth $511,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

