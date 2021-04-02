Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,205,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $67.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,058.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,792.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.