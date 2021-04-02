Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of The Home Depot worth $749,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in The Home Depot by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 122,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.60 and a 200-day moving average of $275.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

