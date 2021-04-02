Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,561 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Prologis worth $1,087,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 2,922,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.