Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $1,073,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,497,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.41 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

