Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 215,022 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 215,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of ConocoPhillips worth $478,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 10,164,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

